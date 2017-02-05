Donald Trump was blunt when he explained why he wants to gut financial regulations. So his friends can destroy the economy and get richer from doing so.
WATCH: Trump Literally Promises To Gut Financial Regulations So His Friends Can Screw The Economy
Even Mitch McConnell Is Beginning To Turn On Trump; Is Impeachment Next? (VIDEO)
Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is proving to be a lot more difficult and a lot less constitutional than his followers hope. While two courts in a row...
Kellyanne Conway Throws A MASSIVE Hissy Fit On Fox After Getting Caught Making Up Fake Terrorist Attack
Unable to spew her lies and excuses on CNN, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News instead on Sunday to defend her “Bowling Green massacre”...
WATCH: Melissa McCarthy Adds To SNL’s Trump Admin Ridicule In GLORIOUS Sean Spicer Spoof
Saturday Night Live is having a high old time ruthlessly mocking the governmental train wreck that is the fledgling, incompetent Trump administration....
Other News
Alec Baldwin Returns To SNL To Blast Trump’s Humiliatingly Terrible Calls With World Leaders (VIDEO)
It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve seen Baldwin mock Trump on SNL. This was definitely worth the wait.
Democrat Examines Trump’s Latest Twitter Meltdown, Asks The ONE Question We Were ALL Wondering (DETAILS)
So glad someone finally said it!
Trump Lawyer LITERALLY Argued That Muslim Ban Shouldn’t Be Based In Reality, And Twitter Is LOSING IT (VIDEO/TWEETS)
Trump’s argument is literally that we should ignore reality and ban Muslims anyway.
WATCH: CNN Host Delivers BLISTERING Smackdown To Trump – ‘He Ought To Show Some RESPECT’
Trump deserves every last word.
In Shocking Interview, Donald Trump Admitted That Killing Political Enemies Is No Big Deal (VIDEO)
This might be the most frightening thing Trump has ever said.
WATCH: Hypocrite Mike Pence Calls Democratic Obstruction Of Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee ‘Unprecedented’
This is unbelievably OUTRAGEOUS!
WATCH: White Grievance Queen Tomi Lahren Gets OWNED For Being Racist
Tomi Lahren appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night and got totally owned for spewing her racist bullshit.
Howard Stern Says Trump Is ‘Pissed’ That He Won, Has A ‘Sensitive Ego’ (AUDIO)
Donald Trump is apparently really angry that he won the election in November because he only wanted more money from NBC and didn’t want his fragile ego to get shattered.
Trump Goes On UNHINGED Early Morning Twitter Tirade; Attacks Federal Judge Over Muslim Ban
Wonder how long it will take for this fascist to try to have this judge removed?
CNN Just Told Kellyanne Conway To Go F*ck Herself In The BEST Way Possible (TWEETS)
This is going to have Trump fuming for a while.
Trump Administration IRATE After Judge Halts His Muslim Ban AGAIN (TWEETS)
The Trump administration needs to shut up and let the big kids handle this.
Trump Wanted To Attack The LGBTQ Community; Jared And Ivanka Said Hell No (DETAILS)
Please, please, PLEASE let Trump keep listening to Ivanka and Jared on this one.
Alec Baldwin Just TRASHED President Bannon And His ‘Dim-Witted Second’ Donald Trump (TWEETS)
As always, Baldwin swooped in to rescue us from the crippling agony of a Trump presidency.
Trump Supporter Uses Patton Oswalt’s Dead Wife To Attack Him And Gets Righteously FIRED From His Job
Again, when will conservatives learn that their hateful social media activity can cost them their employment?
Donald Trump Is Even Making Enemies Of The Koch Brothers; Here’s Why
Grab your popcorn, this is gonna get good.
U.S. Taxpayers Were On The Hook For Trump’s Corruption Before He Was Even Inaugurated
Had Obama or anyone in his family done this, the outcry would have been absolutely deafening.
Trump Tweets ‘We Must Keep Evil Out Of Our Country’ So Americans Tell Him To Get The Hell Out (TWEETS)
He probably should have thought this tweet through.
Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Should Be Treated With The Respect He Deserves (AUDIO)
No problem, Crazy Lady.
Over 40 Percent Of America Supports Impeaching Donald Trump
The numbers keep getting worse for Donald Trump.