WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Says Worldwide Chaos Is A ‘Small Price To Pay’ For Banning Muslims

Donald Trump stooge Kellyanne Conway attempted to defend the unconstitutional Muslim ban on Sunday and failed miserably.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
British PM Had To Hold Trump’s Hand Like A F*cking Child Because Of His Fear Of ‘Stairs And Slopes’

Trump’s greatest enemy isn’t Muslims. It’s a flight of steps.

by John Prager· · News
Dulles Airport ERUPTS As Detained Family Reunites After Trump’s Muslim Ban (VIDEO)

THIS is what America’s about!

by Vera· · News
Alec Baldwin Just Tore Trump Apart Limb By Stupid Limb After Hellish Weekend Of Tyranny (TWEETS)

This is exactly what we needed to hear right now. Thank you, Mr. Baldwin.

by John Prager· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: (AFP-OUT) Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump attends the swearing in ceremony for Nikki Haley as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Haley was formerly the Governor of South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DHS Officials Tried To Stop Trump’s Unlawful Muslim Ban — Steve Bannon Overruled Them

They bypassed legal counsel and the Department of Homeland Security to try and force an illegal executive order through. And Republicans say President Obama overreached? WOW.

by April Hamlin· · News
Image via Pixabay

REPORT: Five-Year-Old Girl Is Detained And Separated From Mother At Airport Because Of Trump’s Muslim Ban

Attorneys are racing to the defense of a child after the little girl was detained by airport security because of the Muslim ban signed by Donald Trump.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WATCH: Trump Supporter Gets His A** Handed To Him By CNN On The Air For Lying About Muslim Ban

CNN host Poppy Harlow absolutely humiliated a Republican supporter of Donald Trump for lying about the Muslim ban that Trump ordered on Friday.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

A Federal Judge Just Told Trump To Take His Muslim Ban And Shove It

Full-blown meltdown in 3…2…1…

by Rika Christensen· · News
Wikipedia BRUTALLY Trashes Paul Ryan, Adds Him To Spineless Animals Page (IMAGES)

He DESERVED this!

by Vera· · News
Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI

Trump BETRAYED: GOP Rep. DEFENDS Refugees Against His Muslim Ban

Except for this guy, who apparently has some compassion, Republicans are largely silent today.

by Rika Christensen· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: President Donald Trump looks on after signing one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L), White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (3rd R) and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (R). (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump Regrets On Twitter Is Everything You Hoped It Would Be

These Republican tears would be so much sweeter if we weren’t all so totally screwed.

by April Hamlin· · News
arrives at the 'Supporting Syria Conference' at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on February 4, 2016 in London, England. World leaders including British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will gather for the 4th annual donor conference in an attempt to raise £6.2bn GBP to those affected by the war in Syria.

Malala Yousafzai’s Message To Trump Is Something EVERYONE Needs To Listen To

This is absolutely perfect.

by Sarah· · News
Ex-KGB Chief Who Leaked Incriminating Trump Info Found Dead In The Back Of A Car In Russia

It’s not a good sign that people who revealed information on Trump and Russia are turning up dead.

by John Prager· · News
WATCH: Conservative Activist Openly Declares That Contraception Should Be Illegal

MSNBC host Joy Reid was SHOCKED when a conservative anti-choice activist openly stated that birth control should be banned.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Google CEO SHREDS Trump’s Immigration Ban For Being Bad For Business And Families

Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims coming to the United States is having a negative effect on businesses and the families of employees. And the CEO of Google just called him out for it.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Just SLAMMED U.S. Shut To Far More Than Refugees – Worldwide Chaos Reigns

“The land of the free” officially died with the stroke of a pen.

by Rika Christensen· · News
WATCH: Bill Nye Predicts ‘Big Trouble’ After Trump Silences Government Scientists

Donald Trump’s war on science drew a response from “The Science Guy” on Saturday morning.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WATCH: Bill Maher’s Hilarious Opening Monologue Will Make Trump Explode With Rage

Bill Maher is definitely not afraid of Donald Trump.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Begins Day Of Diplomacy By Escalating Hot War With The Press (TWEETS)

This beyond terrifying.

by Shannon Barber· · News
http://ktla.com/2016/12/20/calexit-movement-organizer-says-group-has-opened-a-california-embassy-in-russia/

‘Calexit’ Is Really A Thing, Might Mean Actual Secession (DETAILS)

What if this really happens?!?!

by Shannon Barber· · News
