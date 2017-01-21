Rather than do the damn job he swore to do, Donald Trump is now obsessed with complaining about media estimates of his inauguration crowd size.
Other News
WATCH: Ashley Judd Takes Trump Down At Women’s March With Epic Poem
The Women’s March on Washington crowd blew Trump’s inauguration audience out of the water on Saturday, but actress Ashley Judd delivered the kick to the balls Trump deserves.
WATCH: Bill Maher Returns And Hilariously Mocks Drug Addicted Red States For Voting Trump
“I never thought I would hear myself say this, but kids, don’t do heroin. It’s a gateway to being a Republican.”
It’s Official: Women’s March Overtakes Inauguration Attendance
Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman.
NBC Captures How Pathetic Trump’s Inauguration Was In One Video
This is the saddest thing ever…
Trump Thanks Fox News For Kissing His A** And Gets Appropriately HAMMERED For It
Donald Trump is pathetic and so is Fox News for sucking up to him.
Trump Just SHUT DOWN ALL Of The Department Of The Interior’s Twitter Accounts, Because Reasons
In what kind of a democracy is this justification to shut down an entire department’s Twitter presence?
Donald Trump Even Stole The Cake Design From Obama’s 2013 Inauguration (TWEETS)
Well, this just takes the cake!
Trump Just Waved His Magic Wand And Made Major Information On Climate Change Disappear (IMAGES)
Trump’s plan is simple: Pretend the issue isn’t there and then maybe it’ll go away entirely.
Trump Immediately Erases Civil Rights And LGBT Pages On White House Website (IMAGES)
Donald Trump hasn’t even been in office for a day and he is already declaring that gay people and people of color don’t matter.
We’re Not F*cking With You: Trump Stole Part Of His First Presidential Speech From A Batman Villain (VIDEO)
Unfortunately, Batman will not be here to save us from Trump.
Trump’s First Action In Office: Hurt The Poor As Quickly As Possible
And here we thought he wasn’t going to leave anyone behind.
Trump Just Posted Two Rules For This Country On Twitter That He Doesn’t Obey Himself
Donald Trump literally just posted the ultimate “do what I say, not as I do” tweet and got ripped to shreds for being a hypocrite.
Trump’s Divisive And Negative Inaugural Address Was Full Of Lies And Most Americans TRASHED It
Donald Trump’s inaugural address did not go over very well with the American people.
Internet Hilariously Mocks Trump’s Pathetic, Depressing, Empty Inauguration Crowd (TWEETS)
I don’t want to hear about his ‘huge crowds’ ever again.
WOW: Intercepted Communications Implicate Three Top Trump Advisors In Plot With Russia
This is bad. Really bad.
Bush Speechwriter LEVELS Trump With This Devastating Inauguration Day Tweet
Donald Trump officially and depressingly takes over the White House today, but former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum had some strong words for him on this Inauguration Day.
Twitter Mercilessly WRECKS Trump For Posting Celebratory Inauguration Day Tweet
Donald Trump woke up early as usual to post some bullshit on Twitter, and he got epically trashed.
Alec Baldwin Joins Anti-Trump Protest, Gives Speech That Will RUIN Trump’s Inauguration Day (VIDEO)
This basically guarantees that Trump will have a meltdown on his big day.
Protesters Just Trolled Trump’s ‘Deploraball’ SO F*cking Hard You Have To See It To Believe It (VIDEO)
Now THAT is how you get your message across!
Trump SCRAMBLING To Fill Over 600 Empty Posts – Literally Has ONE Option Ahead Of Swearing-In
Having to do this has to be galling for someone who insists he’s the best at everything.