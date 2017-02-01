Donald Trump just got caught lying on Twitter again and got totally humiliated with his own tweets.
Trump Says His Ban Isn’t A Ban And Only Keeps ‘Bad’ People Out, Gets His A** Handed To Him
Trump Announces That Surrogates Won’t Appear On Networks That Don’t ‘Promote’ His Agenda
CNN viewers will no longer be entertained by the car crash-caliber antics of Trump’s trailer park propaganda minister Kellyanne Conway. Politico reports...
WATCH: Jon Stewart Joins Colbert To HUMILIATE Trump For Issuing Tyrannical Executive Orders
As Donald Trump continues to issue executive orders as if he is a king, Jon Stewart showed up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to mock him. Stewart...
Sean Spicer Refused To Define ‘Betrayal’ So The Merriam-Webster Dictionary Did It For Him (TWEETS)
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to define the word “betrayal” after President Asterisk accused former Acting Attorney...
Sean Spicer Just Said The DUMBEST Thing About Obama’s ‘Fourth Term’ In Office (VIDEO)
Does Trump try to pick the dumbest people available to fill his roster or does it happen naturally?
Democratic Senator Joins #THERESISTANCE: Says Trump Stole Obama’s SCOTUS Seat (DETAILS)
He’s right — it should be Merrick Garland.
Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Sided With Hobby Lobby Against Women, Thinks Christianity Trumps ‘Secular Courts’
If you thought Trump was going to pick someone qualified and impartial, you were woefully wrong.
It Took A Scathing Letter From Canada’s Prime Minister To Make Fox News FINALLY Correct Fake Story
Justin Trudeau was not about to let Fox get away with using his nation’s tragedy to advance their bigoted agenda.
WATCH: Jake Tapper STUNNED Into Disbelief Listening To Sean Spicer Whine That Press Says ‘Ban’
This is absolutely amazing.
An Anonymous Group Just Revealed The Direct Phone Numbers For White House Staffers
Trump banned voters from calling the White House but now we have direct phone numbers. Lol.
Trump Jr. Just ‘Liked’ Tweet Praising Mosque Shooting In Quebec; The Reason Why Is Even Worse (IMAGE)
This is telling and absolutely nauseating!
WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Cleverly Uses ‘Finding Dory’ To Teach Trump That Walls Don’t Work
When Ellen DeGeneres found out that Donald Trump watched Finding Dory as his immigration ban was causing worldwide chaos, she used it as a teaching moment.
Hot Mic Catches Someone Saying What We All Were Thinking During This GOP Presser (VIDEO)
Yeah, that’s pretty much it.
Trump Got An Eight-Year-Old American Girl Killed, Along With Other Children And Women
Donald Trump is an incompetent commander-in-chief and he just proved it with the first military raid he ordered.
WATCH: Trump Gets SKEWERED By Morning Joe For Firing Acting Attorney General Like A True Tyrant
Joe Scarborough says Donald Trump is acting like a dictator because of the way he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.
BREAKING: Trump DEVASTATED, Drops Anti-LGBT Executive Order After Facing Public Outrage (DETAILS)
This bigot has met his match. Resistance is working!
BUSTED: Trump’s Education Nominee Plagiarized, Which Students Are Taught Not To Do
How can we expect our kids to do their homework when the nominee for the top education post in the nation won’t even bother doing her own homework?
‘We’re Getting Hammered’: GOP Lawmaker Feeling Pressure Over Obamacare Repeal (VIDEO)
Even voters who supported his campaign are upset.
Trump Whines Because Democrats Are Blocking His Cabinet Nominees, Gets Informed That Karma Is A B*tch
Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday and proceeded to whine about how Democrats are blocking his nominees. Twitter responded by teaching him about karma.
The Internet Just Ripped Trump APART For Firing ‘God Damned American Hero’ Sally Yates
Trump just sent a chilling message to federal employees today: obey or else. But the internet just gave him the finger.
Trump’s Voter Fraud ‘Expert’ Just DISPROVED His Own Voter Fraud Argument In The Most Ironic Way Possible
And yet, we’re supposed to trust this guy when he says voter fraud is rampant?
Fox News Rushes To ID Mosque Attacker As Moroccan Muslim — He’s A White, Christian, Nazi Trump Fan (TWEETS)
This lie was also officially pushed by the Trump White House.