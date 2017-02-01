 

FIRST LOOK: Obamas Spotted In British Virgin Islands On Well-Deserved Vacation (VIDEO)

This just in!

by Sarah· · News
Sean Spicer Just Said The DUMBEST Thing About Obama’s ‘Fourth Term’ In Office (VIDEO)

Does Trump try to pick the dumbest people available to fill his roster or does it happen naturally?

by John Prager· · News
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic Senator Joins #THERESISTANCE: Says Trump Stole Obama’s SCOTUS Seat (DETAILS)

He’s right — it should be Merrick Garland.

by Shannon Barber· · News
Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Sided With Hobby Lobby Against Women, Thinks Christianity Trumps ‘Secular Courts’

If you thought Trump was going to pick someone qualified and impartial, you were woefully wrong.

by John Prager· · News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City. According to the UN Secretary-General Ban ki-Moon, the most pressing matter to be discussed at the General Assembly is the world's refugee crisis. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It Took A Scathing Letter From Canada’s Prime Minister To Make Fox News FINALLY Correct Fake Story

Justin Trudeau was not about to let Fox get away with using his nation’s tragedy to advance their bigoted agenda.

by April Hamlin· · News
Image via screen capture

WATCH: Jake Tapper STUNNED Into Disbelief Listening To Sean Spicer Whine That Press Says ‘Ban’

This is absolutely amazing.

by Rika Christensen· · News
An Anonymous Group Just Revealed The Direct Phone Numbers For White House Staffers

Trump banned voters from calling the White House but now we have direct phone numbers. Lol.

by Conover Kennard· · Current Issues, Information and Resources, News
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 03: Donald Trump Jr. gives a thumbs-up after a get-out-the-vote rally for his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at Ahern Manufacturing on November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump Jr. urged people to vote for his father during early voting, which ends on November 4 in the battleground state, and on Election Day November 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Trump Jr. Just ‘Liked’ Tweet Praising Mosque Shooting In Quebec; The Reason Why Is Even Worse (IMAGE)

This is telling and absolutely nauseating!

by Sarah· · News
WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Cleverly Uses ‘Finding Dory’ To Teach Trump That Walls Don’t Work

When Ellen DeGeneres found out that Donald Trump watched Finding Dory as his immigration ban was causing worldwide chaos, she used it as a teaching moment.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Hot Mic Catches Someone Saying What We All Were Thinking During This GOP Presser (VIDEO)

Yeah, that’s pretty much it.

by John Prager· · News
Trump Got An Eight-Year-Old American Girl Killed, Along With Other Children And Women

Donald Trump is an incompetent commander-in-chief and he just proved it with the first military raid he ordered.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WATCH: Trump Gets SKEWERED By Morning Joe For Firing Acting Attorney General Like A True Tyrant

Joe Scarborough says Donald Trump is acting like a dictator because of the way he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Madeleine Albright SLAMS Trump For Muslim Ban, Makes STUNNING Suggestion That Could Save Us All (VIDEO)

This is perfect!

by Vera· · News
BREAKING: Trump DEVASTATED, Drops Anti-LGBT Executive Order After Facing Public Outrage (DETAILS)

This bigot has met his match. Resistance is working!

by Vera· · News
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) president-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BUSTED: Trump’s Education Nominee Plagiarized, Which Students Are Taught Not To Do

How can we expect our kids to do their homework when the nominee for the top education post in the nation won’t even bother doing her own homework?

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
‘We’re Getting Hammered’: GOP Lawmaker Feeling Pressure Over Obamacare Repeal (VIDEO)

Even voters who supported his campaign are upset.

by Conover Kennard· · Current Issues, Information and Resources, News
Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Whines Because Democrats Are Blocking His Cabinet Nominees, Gets Informed That Karma Is A B*tch

Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday and proceeded to whine about how Democrats are blocking his nominees. Twitter responded by teaching him about karma.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

The Internet Just Ripped Trump APART For Firing ‘God Damned American Hero’ Sally Yates

Trump just sent a chilling message to federal employees today: obey or else. But the internet just gave him the finger.

by April Hamlin· · News
Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images

Trump’s Voter Fraud ‘Expert’ Just DISPROVED His Own Voter Fraud Argument In The Most Ironic Way Possible

And yet, we’re supposed to trust this guy when he says voter fraud is rampant?

by Rika Christensen· · News
Fox News Rushes To ID Mosque Attacker As Moroccan Muslim — He’s A White, Christian, Nazi Trump Fan (TWEETS)

This lie was also officially pushed by the Trump White House.

by John Prager· · News
