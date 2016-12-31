 

Other News

Obama Setting These Traps For Trump Before Inauguration

Obama Setting These Traps For Trump Before Inauguration

President Obama is setting up these traps for Donald Trump before the inauguration.

by Oliver Willis· · News
WATCH: CNN Host HUMILIATES Trump Supporter For Lying About Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer

WATCH: CNN Host HUMILIATES Trump Supporter For Lying About Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer

CNN host Kate Bolduan sat quietly as a conservative radio host lied his ass off during an interview and then humiliated him so bad he was nearly speechless.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama waves goodbye at the conclusion of a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. In what could be the last press conference of his presidency, afterwards Obama will be leaving for his annual family vacation in Hawaii. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Obama’s Final Weekly Address Reminds Us Not To Lose Hope, We Are Stronger Together (VIDEO)

The epitome of class and honor. We will miss him so very much!

by Allison Vincent· · News
Trump Just Called Americans His ‘Enemies’ In His New Years Tweet And Twitter Ripped His Face Off (TWEETS)

Trump Just Called Americans His ‘Enemies’ In His New Years Tweet And Twitter Ripped His Face Off (TWEETS)

Donald Trump thinks of you as his enemy. He made that very clear in this tweet.

by John Prager· · News
LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 19: Jane Dailey, of Lansing, protests President-elect Donald Trump at a rally at the Michigan State Capitol before the state electoral college met to cast their votes on December 19, 2016 in Lansing, Michigan, United States. "I know it won't change anything but I had to do something," Dailey said. The electoral college met in the afternoon and voted unanimously for Trump. Electors from all 50 states cast votes today in their respective state capitols. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Conservatives Are Now Arguing We Shouldn’t Be Able To Vote For The President At All

Republicans are now openly against democracy. Who saw this coming?

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 16: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a Japan-Russia business dialogue meeting at Keidanren Kaikan on December 16, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Putin is on a two-day official visit to Japan. (Photo by Ma Ping - Pool/Getty Images)

Russia Hack Bigger Than We Thought; Electrical Grid Threatened

This is becoming one of the most important stories in a very long time.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
Photo of Donald Trump by Joe Raedle/Getty Images. Photo of Vladimir Putin by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images. Images merged by Rika Christensen

Treason Accusations RAIN DOWN On Trump As He Cheers On Russia Against American Media

Trump and his whole team should be disqualified from the presidency after this.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 15: US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Giant Center, December 15, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. President-elect Trump has been visiting several states that he won, to thank people for their support in the US election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Most Corrupt Presidential Lawyer In History Is Terrified Of Trump’s Lying

This is something he knows a lot about.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
WATCH: NY School Board Chair Just Delivered A BRUTAL F*ck You To Racist Trump Campaign Chair

WATCH: NY School Board Chair Just Delivered A BRUTAL F*ck You To Racist Trump Campaign Chair

The people have spoken!

by John Prager· · News
‘YOU F*CKING TRAITOR’: Trump Openly Praises Putin On Twitter And Gets His Teeth Kicked In (TWEETS)

‘YOU F*CKING TRAITOR’: Trump Openly Praises Putin On Twitter And Gets His Teeth Kicked In (TWEETS)

This is seditious.

by John Prager· · News
Image via womansurvival.com

Republican Asks Trump To Roll Back Protections Against Rape On College Campuses

The party of rape is at it again.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, D.C. - NOVEMBER 10: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the U.S. Capitol November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Republican Strategist Calls Out Trump’s ‘Ball-Washer’ Supporters For Defending Russia

This is an epic rant that will enrage Trump supporters, and it needed to be said.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Featured image by Gage Skidmore. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/5452299087

Conservative Calls President Obama A ‘Muslim’ Over UN Resolution And Gets Epically BURNED

When former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh decided to lash out at President Obama over a U.N. resolution condemning illegal Israeli settlements, it didn’t go well.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Sarah Palin Gets Her A** Handed To Her For Calling On Trump To Pull America Out Of The United Nations

Sarah Palin Gets Her A** Handed To Her For Calling On Trump To Pull America Out Of The United Nations

Sarah Palin opened her mouth again and people quickly corrected her stupidity.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer QUITS Because Singing For Trump Would Be Like Singing For Hitler

Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer QUITS Because Singing For Trump Would Be Like Singing For Hitler

Trump supporters are FURIOUS after a member of the choir took a courageous stand.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Muslim Family Restaurant Finds Creative Way To Tell Donald Trump To Go F*ck Himself

Donald Trump and his deplorable supporters are going to lose their shit when they hear about this.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WATCH: CNN Host RIPS Kellyanne Conway A New One For Not Taking Russian Hack Seriously

WATCH: CNN Host RIPS Kellyanne Conway A New One For Not Taking Russian Hack Seriously

Kellyanne Conway is not taking Russian interference in our political process seriously, so CNN host Kate Bolduan called her out for it.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WATCH: Racist Trump Supporter Who Called Michelle Obama A ‘Gorilla’ Gets Booted Off School Board

WATCH: Racist Trump Supporter Who Called Michelle Obama A ‘Gorilla’ Gets Booted Off School Board

“Words matter, Mr. Paladino. The impact on children of color, especially African-American children is incalculable … They would like me to tell you, ‘You’re fired.’”

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Right-Wing Boogeyman George Soros Pops Out To Scare Conservatives By CALLING OUT Trump

Right-Wing Boogeyman George Soros Pops Out To Scare Conservatives By CALLING OUT Trump

The liberal billionaire donor just called out Donald Trump for being a “con artist” who threatens democracy.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. In what could be the last press conference of his presidency, afterwards Obama will be leaving for his annual family vacation in Hawaii. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Obama Finally Takes Action: Kicks 35 Russian Diplomats Out Of U.S. Over Election Tampering

In addition, sanctions will be placed on Russia’s two leading intelligence services.

by April Hamlin· · News
1 2 3 1,406