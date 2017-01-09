 

Trump Just Got RAZED After His Painfully Stupid Attack On The ‘Fake’ Media (TWEETS)

Trump just called the media ‘fake’ for correctly reporting that Mexico won’t pay for his stupid wall.

Conservatives Are CRYING After Meryl Streep DESTROYS Trump In Golden Globes Speech (VIDEO)

Congratulations, Meryl Streep, you managed to make conservative Twitter explode into millions of tiny, self-absorbed, out of touch snowflakes.

Viola Davis Gives PROFOUND Insight Into Racial Tensions In Trump’s America (VIDEO)

What she said was spot on.

Meryl Streep DESTROYS Trump In EPIC And Powerful Golden Globes Speech

She didn’t even have to say his name.

Kerry Washington Just Delivered A PERFECT One Liner To George W. Bush’s Daughter (VIDEO)

Ha! This is hilarious!

Sean Hannity Too Stupid To Know He Retweeted Anti-Trump Post; Twitter Hilariously Let Him Know

Not the brightest bulb, or is he a traitor, or both?

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Takes HILARIOUS Dig At Trump During Opening Speech At Golden Globes

Trump won’t like this.

Lindsey Graham Calls Out His Own Party; Says Republicans Aren’t Patriotic (VIDEO)

One Republican with a soul.

WATCH: Hypocrite Mitch McConnell Tells Democrats To ‘Grow Up’ And Treat Trump Like GOP Treated Obama

You know, because Republicans are now pretending that they acted like adults over the last eight years.

Donald Trump Just Threw 60 YEARS Of Inaugural Tradition Out The Window, And Something’s Fishy

WOW.

President Obama Says He Believes The Affordable Care Act Will Survive Trump (VIDEO)

The President thinks Obamacare will be around for a long time to come, even if it is called Trumpcare.

SHOCKING New Data PROVES How Effective Gun Control Laws Are (DETAILS)

Look at that: the state with the strictest gun laws sees an astronomical drop in gun violence.

Twitter Just BANNED Martin Shkreli For Cyberstalking An Anti-Trump Teen Vogue Writer (SCREENSHOTS)

This is the creepiest thing you will see all week.

Trump Gets HAMMERED After Tweeting That ‘Intelligence’ Has No Place In Politics (TWEETS)

We highly doubt we will see much ‘intelligence’ in the Trump administration.

Twitter HUMILIATES Trump For Bragging About George W. Bush Attending Inauguration

Donald Trump probably should have just let this one fly under the radar instead of publicly bragging about it like it’s the best news ever.

RNC Mouthpiece Launches Petty Whinefest; Escalates Trump’s Feud With The Media

Say goodbye to the First Amendment in Donald Trump’s America, folks.

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Gets Grilled So Hard She Uses Any Excuse To Defend Trump

CNN host Jake Tapper went nuclear on Kellyanne Conway this Sunday.

This BEAUTIFUL Celebrity Farewell Video To President Obama Will Have You BAWLING (VIDEO)

Get your tissues out for this one, folks.

Mark Hamill Reads Trump Tweets As The Joker, And It’s Epic (AUDIO)

Mark Hamill reading Trump tweets as The Joker will be one of the best things you’ve ever heard.

National Security Expert Warns Of The DIRE Dangers Of Trump’s Plan For Intel Community (VIDEO)

Welcome to your Kremlin-controlled government, America.

