This is not remotely OK.
Trump Gets SMOKED After Telling The American People It’s His Duty To Protect Their Lives
Donald Trump just posted an outright lie on Twitter addressed to the American people and got righteously taken to the woodshed for it. Since the first...
Trump STUNS An Entire Room Into DUMBFOUNDED Silence With His ‘Proof’ Of Voter Fraud
Trump won the electoral college on Nov. 8. The electoral college formally voted for him on Dec. 19. Congress certified that vote on Jan. 6. And he was...
Snowflake Trump Whines Because The Media And Protesters Won’t Let Him ‘Enjoy’ Being President
Seriously. Apparently, he thought being president would automatically make everyone love him. The Women’s March on Washington was clearly several...
Other News
While We Were Sleeping, Trump Declared Civil War
There is a lot more to his tweets and executive actions than meets the eye. He’s a full on dictator.
Are Trump Supporters Too Dumb To Know They’re Dumb? Science Says “Probably”
How is it that Trump’s supporters can’t see how delusional they are? This may give you the answer.
Spineless Speaker: Paul Ryan Caves To Trump’s Most INSANE Campaign Fever Dream (VIDEO)
Now Paul Ryan is helping march us forward into fascism as well.
Trump Is Charging Journalists With Felonies For Covering His Inauguration Protests
This is serious dictator stuff.
BUSTED: Trump’s Senior WH Staff Have Email Accounts On A Private Server (DETAILS)
Not only that, but this server has been hacked already. LOCK THEM UP!
Washington Post Issues PRICELESS ‘Apology’ To Trump, Puts Out ‘True, Unbiased’ Inauguration Story
This touches on EVERYTHING bad about Trump.
Trump’s Stupid ‘Voter Fraud’ Witch Hunt Just ‘Busted’ One Of His Own Top Minions
Trump is about to learn something about casting wide nets.
REPORT: Trump Will Likely Force US Taxpayers To Pay Mexican Companies To Build His Border Wall
So much for “buy American,” right?
Trump Is HOPING People Won’t See This Video That PROVES He’s Lying About Voter Fraud
CNN talked to the man who conducted the study Donald Trump cited as “proof” that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 Election and Trump will not like what he said.
The Numbers Are In: Trump Is The Most Hated Newly Inaugurated President EVER
Trump has now set a record for the most hated president.
Trump Targets Clean Water And Clean Air Regulations At Environmental Protection Agency
It’s official. Donald Trump is literally trying to murder the American people.
Scientists Planning A March On Washington To Protest Trump
Trump has INFURIATED scientists with his attacks on facts!
Secret Service Agent Risks Everything To Denounce Trump: ‘I Ain’t Taking A Bullet For Him’ (SCREENSHOTS)
The Secret Service refuses to discuss the situation.
Trump Plans To Issue Executive Order Allowing CIA To Use Torture
Donald Trump is already trying to be a war criminal.
Trump Takes His Voter Fraud Conspiracy To A TERRIFYING New Level
One step closer to an authoritarian regime.
National Park Service Officials HILARIOUSLY Troll Trump Over Silencing Government Agencies (TWEETS)
This could give employees in other muzzled agencies ideas for how to keep their information flowing.