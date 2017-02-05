 

Alec Baldwin Returns To SNL To Blast Trump’s Humiliatingly Terrible Calls With World Leaders (VIDEO)

It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve seen Baldwin mock Trump on SNL. This was definitely worth the wait.

by John Prager· · News
Democrat Examines Trump’s Latest Twitter Meltdown, Asks The ONE Question We Were ALL Wondering (DETAILS)

So glad someone finally said it!

by Vera· · News
Trump Lawyer LITERALLY Argued That Muslim Ban Shouldn’t Be Based In Reality, And Twitter Is LOSING IT (VIDEO/TWEETS)

Trump’s argument is literally that we should ignore reality and ban Muslims anyway.

by John Prager· · News
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/screen capture

WATCH: CNN Host Delivers BLISTERING Smackdown To Trump – ‘He Ought To Show Some RESPECT’

Trump deserves every last word.

by Rika Christensen· · News
In Shocking Interview, Donald Trump Admitted That Killing Political Enemies Is No Big Deal (VIDEO)

This might be the most frightening thing Trump has ever said.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News, Political Rants
WATCH: Hypocrite Mike Pence Calls Democratic Obstruction Of Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee ‘Unprecedented’

This is unbelievably OUTRAGEOUS!

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WATCH: White Grievance Queen Tomi Lahren Gets OWNED For Being Racist

Tomi Lahren appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night and got totally owned for spewing her racist bullshit.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Howard Stern Says Trump Is ‘Pissed’ That He Won, Has A ‘Sensitive Ego’ (AUDIO)

Donald Trump is apparently really angry that he won the election in November because he only wanted more money from NBC and didn’t want his fragile ego to get shattered.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump Goes On UNHINGED Early Morning Twitter Tirade; Attacks Federal Judge Over Muslim Ban

Wonder how long it will take for this fascist to try to have this judge removed?

by Shannon Barber· · News
CNN Just Told Kellyanne Conway To Go F*ck Herself In The BEST Way Possible (TWEETS)

This is going to have Trump fuming for a while.

by John Prager· · News
Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Administration IRATE After Judge Halts His Muslim Ban AGAIN (TWEETS)

The Trump administration needs to shut up and let the big kids handle this.

by Rika Christensen· · News
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Aaron P. Bernstein / Stringer

Trump Wanted To Attack The LGBTQ Community; Jared And Ivanka Said Hell No (DETAILS)

Please, please, PLEASE let Trump keep listening to Ivanka and Jared on this one.

by Shannon Barber· · News
Alec Baldwin Just TRASHED President Bannon And His ‘Dim-Witted Second’ Donald Trump (TWEETS)

As always, Baldwin swooped in to rescue us from the crippling agony of a Trump presidency.

by John Prager· · News
Trump Supporter Uses Patton Oswalt’s Dead Wife To Attack Him And Gets Righteously FIRED From His Job

Again, when will conservatives learn that their hateful social media activity can cost them their employment?

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: Americans for Prosperity Foundation chairman and Koch Industries Executive Vice President David H. Koch listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during the Defending the American Dream Summit at the Washington Convention Center November 4, 2011 in Washington, DC. The conservative political summit is organized by Americans for Prosperity, which was founded with the support of Koch and his brother David H. Koch. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Is Even Making Enemies Of The Koch Brothers; Here’s Why

Grab your popcorn, this is gonna get good.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Taxpayers Were On The Hook For Trump’s Corruption Before He Was Even Inaugurated

Had Obama or anyone in his family done this, the outcry would have been absolutely deafening.

by Rika Christensen· · News
Trump Tweets ‘We Must Keep Evil Out Of Our Country’ So Americans Tell Him To Get The Hell Out (TWEETS)

He probably should have thought this tweet through.

by John Prager· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump prepares to sign a confirmation for Homeland Security Secretary James Kelly, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)

Sweden OPENLY Makes Fun Of Trump On Twitter With All-Female Signing Pic; It’s AMAZING

Well played!

by Sarah· · News
Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Should Be Treated With The Respect He Deserves (AUDIO)

No problem, Crazy Lady.

by Conover Kennard· · Current Issues, Information and Resources, News
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump stops to say something to members of the news media before boarding Marine One and departing the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Club. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Over 40 Percent Of America Supports Impeaching Donald Trump

The numbers keep getting worse for Donald Trump.

by Ryan Denson· · Current Issues, News
