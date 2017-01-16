Republicans really are a sick breed.
Trump’s Team Just Slapped A TERRIFYING Label On The White House Press Corps – Gets Smacked HARD
Trump’s war on the media didn’t end with his election. On his planet, everything the media says about him that makes him look bad is just a vast conspiracy...
Dianne Feinstein Sounds The Alarm: America’s Future Is ‘At Stake’
Senator Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee (formerly the chair), is sounding the alarm about America’s future,...
GOP Congressman Hosts Repeal Obamacare Town Hall; It Didn’t Go The Way He Wanted (VIDEO)
Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colorado) is one of the Republicans who is dead set on repealing the Affordable Care Act. Before Saturday, he thought his constituents...
Other News
Anonymous Just Took An Interest In Donald Trump’s Russian Lady Pee Saga (TWEETS)
Trump just attracted exactly the kind of attention he doesn’t want right now.
Trump Finally Watched Alec Baldwin Mock His Russia Pee Party On SNL And Went BALLISTIC On Twitter
It took Donald Trump all day, but he apparently got around to watching the cold open Saturday Night Live delivered last night and threw a temper tantrum about it.
Trump Demands Apology From The Media And Gets Told To Go F*ck Himself
Donald Trump, who will not apologize for all the hateful and divisive things he said during his campaign, demands an apology from the media. Seriously.
Atlanta Mayor And Newspaper DESTROY Trump For Attacking Their City And Rep. John Lewis
Donald Trump called Atlanta a ‘crime infested’ city that is ‘falling apart’ in response to Rep. John Lewis calling him illegitimate. That was a YUUUGE mistake.
Trump Whines About How Divided Our Nation Is And Gets SHAMED For Being A Hypocrite
After a year and half of doing nothing but dividing Americans on the campaign trail, Donald Trump is now whining about how divided this country has become.
Scottish Newspaper Hilariously Trolls Trump Inauguration With PERFECT TV Guide Description (IMAGE)
The Scots are geniuses when it comes to trolling Donald Trump. And this newspaper proves it.
Reince Priebus Channels Putin; Threatens Ethics Chief To Watch His Back (VIDEO)
Trump’s enemies have to be careful, and who isn’t Trump’s enemy?
Mark Hamill Is Back Mocking Trump By Reading Anti-Streep Tweets As The Joker
This is hilarious!
Kellyanne Conway Says All Intel On Russia Must Be Kept Secret To ‘Protect The Public’ (VIDEO)
Sure. Sounds TOTALLY legit.
Republican Lawmaker Grabs Woman By The Genitals, Tells Her This Is Trump’s ‘New World’
Conservatives are now committing sexual assault because they are emboldened by Donald Trump.
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Got Bashed By Trump on Twitter, His Response Is PERFECT (TWEET)
THIS is why you don’t f*ck with John Lewis!
Trump Died A Little Inside After SNL, So He Claimed That Democrats Voted For Him To Make Himself Feel Better
Donald Trump decided to deflect the utter humiliation he is feeling over Saturday Night Live by trying to convince everyone that most Americans like him. Twitter quickly shattered his ego.
One Of Trump’s Idiot Fans Decided To Troll Alec Baldwin, It Didn’t Go Well For Him (TWEETS)
This is why it’s stupid to troll Alec Baldwin.
BOMBSHELL: Israeli Spies Reveal Trump’s Pee Party Is Just The Tip Of A Fast-Melting Iceberg
All joking aside, this is bad. Really bad.
Alec Baldwin Returns To SNL To Shower Trump With Jokes About Russian Lady Pee (VIDEO)
It goes without saying, but this was one ‘golden’ performance!
The Internet Just Tore Trump APART After He Doubled Down On Racist John Lewis Attacks (TWEETS)
Apparently, Trump has decided to spend Martin Luther King Day weekend attacking a civil rights hero.
CNN Host Expertly SHREDS Trump And Conservative Commentator For Trashing John Lewis (VIDEO)
CNN isn’t backing down.
Michael Moore Gives 6 Reasons John Lewis Is Right: No, Trump ‘Is NOT A Legitimate President’
As usual, Michael Moore nailed it.
WATCH: Michael Steele CALLS OUT Trump For Attacking Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis
Former RNC chair Michael Steele did not mince words when he called out Donald Trump on Saturday.