 

Other News

Anonymous Just Took An Interest In Donald Trump’s Russian Lady Pee Saga (TWEETS)

Anonymous Just Took An Interest In Donald Trump’s Russian Lady Pee Saga (TWEETS)

Trump just attracted exactly the kind of attention he doesn’t want right now.

by John Prager· · News
Trump Finally Watched Alec Baldwin Mock His Russia Pee Party On SNL And Went BALLISTIC On Twitter

Trump Finally Watched Alec Baldwin Mock His Russia Pee Party On SNL And Went BALLISTIC On Twitter

It took Donald Trump all day, but he apparently got around to watching the cold open Saturday Night Live delivered last night and threw a temper tantrum about it.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Trump Demands Apology From The Media And Gets Told To Go F*ck Himself

Donald Trump, who will not apologize for all the hateful and divisive things he said during his campaign, demands an apology from the media. Seriously.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor And Newspaper DESTROY Trump For Attacking Their City And Rep. John Lewis

Donald Trump called Atlanta a ‘crime infested’ city that is ‘falling apart’ in response to Rep. John Lewis calling him illegitimate. That was a YUUUGE mistake.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Whines About How Divided Our Nation Is And Gets SHAMED For Being A Hypocrite

After a year and half of doing nothing but dividing Americans on the campaign trail, Donald Trump is now whining about how divided this country has become.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Scottish Newspaper Hilariously Trolls Trump Inauguration With PERFECT TV Guide Description (IMAGE)

Scottish Newspaper Hilariously Trolls Trump Inauguration With PERFECT TV Guide Description (IMAGE)

The Scots are geniuses when it comes to trolling Donald Trump. And this newspaper proves it.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, bangs the gavel calling to order the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Reince Priebus Channels Putin; Threatens Ethics Chief To Watch His Back (VIDEO)

Trump’s enemies have to be careful, and who isn’t Trump’s enemy?

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
Mark Hamill Is Back Mocking Trump By Reading Anti-Streep Tweets As The Joker

Mark Hamill Is Back Mocking Trump By Reading Anti-Streep Tweets As The Joker

This is hilarious!

by Conover Kennard· · Current Issues, Information and Resources, News
Kellyanne Conway Says All Intel On Russia Must Be Kept Secret To ‘Protect The Public’ (VIDEO)

Kellyanne Conway Says All Intel On Russia Must Be Kept Secret To ‘Protect The Public’ (VIDEO)

Sure. Sounds TOTALLY legit.

by April Hamlin· · News
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 01: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a stop at U.S. Bank Arena on December 1, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Trump took time off from selecting the cabinet for his incoming administration to celebrate his victory in the general election. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)

Republican Lawmaker Grabs Woman By The Genitals, Tells Her This Is Trump’s ‘New World’

Conservatives are now committing sexual assault because they are emboldened by Donald Trump.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Got Bashed By Trump on Twitter, His Response Is PERFECT (TWEET)

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Got Bashed By Trump on Twitter, His Response Is PERFECT (TWEET)

THIS is why you don’t f*ck with John Lewis!

by Vera· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Died A Little Inside After SNL, So He Claimed That Democrats Voted For Him To Make Himself Feel Better

Donald Trump decided to deflect the utter humiliation he is feeling over Saturday Night Live by trying to convince everyone that most Americans like him. Twitter quickly shattered his ego.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
One Of Trump’s Idiot Fans Decided To Troll Alec Baldwin, It Didn’t Go Well For Him (TWEETS)

One Of Trump’s Idiot Fans Decided To Troll Alec Baldwin, It Didn’t Go Well For Him (TWEETS)

This is why it’s stupid to troll Alec Baldwin.

by John Prager· · News
BOMBSHELL: Israeli Spies Reveal Trump’s Pee Party Is Just The Tip Of A Fast-Melting Iceberg

BOMBSHELL: Israeli Spies Reveal Trump’s Pee Party Is Just The Tip Of A Fast-Melting Iceberg

All joking aside, this is bad. Really bad.

by John Prager· · News
Alec Baldwin Returns To SNL To Shower Trump With Jokes About Russian Lady Pee (VIDEO)

Alec Baldwin Returns To SNL To Shower Trump With Jokes About Russian Lady Pee (VIDEO)

It goes without saying, but this was one ‘golden’ performance!

by John Prager· · News
The Internet Just Tore Trump APART After He Doubled Down On Racist John Lewis Attacks (TWEETS)

The Internet Just Tore Trump APART After He Doubled Down On Racist John Lewis Attacks (TWEETS)

Apparently, Trump has decided to spend Martin Luther King Day weekend attacking a civil rights hero.

by John Prager· · News
CNN Host Expertly SHREDS Trump And Conservative Commentator For Trashing John Lewis (VIDEO)

CNN Host Expertly SHREDS Trump And Conservative Commentator For Trashing John Lewis (VIDEO)

CNN isn’t backing down.

by Vera· · News
attends the premiere of documentary "Michael Moore In TrumpLand" at the IFC Center on October 18, 2016 in New York City. Free tickets to the premiere were distributed at the box office on a first-come-first-serve basis, and then the film was expected to play in Los Angeles and New York City over the weekend and be available via iTunes.

Michael Moore Gives 6 Reasons John Lewis Is Right: No, Trump ‘Is NOT A Legitimate President’

As usual, Michael Moore nailed it.

by April Hamlin· · News
WATCH: Michael Steele CALLS OUT Trump For Attacking Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis

WATCH: Michael Steele CALLS OUT Trump For Attacking Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis

Former RNC chair Michael Steele did not mince words when he called out Donald Trump on Saturday.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Arizona GOP Poised To Ban Social Justice Classes, Events, And Lectures In Public Schools

Arizona GOP Poised To Ban Social Justice Classes, Events, And Lectures In Public Schools

This Orwellian, revisionist history is dangerous and it’s un-American.

by Ryan Denson· · Current Issues, News
1 2 3 1,417