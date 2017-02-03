Well played!
Over 40 Percent Of America Supports Impeaching Donald Trump
President Trump has started his presidency out in the worst possible way: His inauguration turnout was dismal; his most controversial executive action...
WATCH: Fox News Literally Praises Last Jobs Report Under President Obama As Economic Win For Trump
Fox News insulted President Obama one last time by crediting Donald Trump for the good January jobs report. Every time a positive jobs report was released...
Trump Gets Laughed Off Twitter For Claiming That All Protesters Against Him Are Paid Thugs
Donald Trump is either really desperate to make it sound like everyone loves him or he’s totally delusional. Because ever since inauguration day,...
Other News
Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Should Be Treated With The Respect He Deserves (AUDIO)
No problem, Crazy Lady.
Arkansas Republicans Pass Bill Giving Rapists The Power To Stop Victims From Getting An Abortion
A vicious new law in Arkansas proves that Republicans are on the side of rapists.
Nancy Pelosi Backs BOMBSHELL Legislation That Could Kick Trump Out Of Office (VIDEO)
This is exactly what America needs!
The World Mocks Trump After He Threatens Iran With War Via Twitter (TWEETS)
Trump is an embarrassment.
South Park Creators GIVE UP, Say Donald Trump Is Too Stupid For Their Show To Mock (VIDEO)
It’s official: Donald Trump is too stupid for satire.
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Blames Muslim Refugees For Massacre That LITERALLY Never Happened
She just can’t turn the spigot of lies off, can she?
Department Store Chain Drops Ivanka Trump Like A Bad Habit As Daddy F*cks Over Our Country
The Trump name continues to crumble as President Asterisk f*cks up our country.
Hawaii Republicans Punish Female Party Leader For Criticizing Trump At Women’s March
Republicans in Hawaii punished the first female House Minority Leader for putting country before party, and replaced her with a man.
The Best Way To Get Rid Of ‘President Steve Bannon’ Is With Articles Like This
If we do this, Bannon will be gone within a month.
Republicans Are Frantically Trying To Fix Trump’s Foreign Relations Disaster With Australia
The GOP is desperately trying to fix Donald Trump’s latest foreign affairs trainwreck.
Radio Stations Around The Country Hacked To Play YG’s ‘F*** Donald Trump’ Song (VIDEO)
Trolling level: expert.
Poll: Majority Of Americans HATE Trump’s Unconstitutional Executive Orders
America hates Donald Trump.
Democrats Already Looking To Impeach Trump Over Immigration Ban
Democrats are ready to take on Trump.
Trump F**ks Up His First Raid, Gets Navy Seal KILLED For the DUMBEST Reason (DETAILS)
This Navy SEAL should still be alive.
Trump’s Gonna HATE This New Poll: More Americans Want Obama Back Than Want Him Now (DETAILS)
The numbers are ASTOUNDING.
WATCH: Congressman Invokes Impeachment Power On House Floor In Response To Trump’s Muslim Ban
Donald Trump is a liar and a traitor who is putting his business interests ahead of the best interests of the American people.
Canada’s Trudeau Throws MAJOR Shade At ‘Grizzly Bear’ Trump; It’s GLORIOUS
It seems that Justin Trudeau is no fan of Donald Trump.
Newly Leaked Executive Order Will Turn A FRIGHTENING Number Of Christian ‘Morals’ Into Law
The scope and breadth of this order is downright hideous.
Virginia Seeks To Hold Trump In Contempt For Ignoring Federal Court Order Against Muslim Ban
Donald Trump could end up behind bars if the state of Virginia holds him in contempt of court for violating a federal court order that halted parts of his Muslim ban.
Trump Just Loosened Sanctions Against Russian Spy Agencies, Americans Are F*cking FURIOUS (TWEETS)
Do we need more proof that he is working for the enemy or can we just impeach him already?