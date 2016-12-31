Donald Trump threw a party to celebrate the New Year, so let’s ruin his good time by looking back at the best of Alec Baldwin’s masterful impersonations of him on Saturday Night Live.
Trump’s Russia Connection Says US Troops Lives Are In Danger
A former top aide to Donald Trump makes an alarming reference to the safety of American troops in a letter sent to Senator John McCain. In the note, Carter...
Here’s The List Of Items Trump Banned From Inauguration, Including Guns
Remember when the National Rifle Association warned Americans that President Obama was going to confiscate guns from responsible firearm owners and then...
Something AMAZING Happens When You Redact Most Of Trump’s Horrific NYE Tweet (IMAGE)
When most presidents in the past have sent a message leading into the new year, they’ve sent messages of hope, unity, and a better tomorrow. Clearly,...
Other News
Obama Setting These Traps For Trump Before Inauguration
President Obama is setting up these traps for Donald Trump before the inauguration.
WATCH: CNN Host HUMILIATES Trump Supporter For Lying About Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer
CNN host Kate Bolduan sat quietly as a conservative radio host lied his ass off during an interview and then humiliated him so bad he was nearly speechless.
President Obama’s Final Weekly Address Reminds Us Not To Lose Hope, We Are Stronger Together (VIDEO)
The epitome of class and honor. We will miss him so very much!
Trump Just Called Americans His ‘Enemies’ In His New Years Tweet And Twitter Ripped His Face Off (TWEETS)
Donald Trump thinks of you as his enemy. He made that very clear in this tweet.
Conservatives Are Now Arguing We Shouldn’t Be Able To Vote For The President At All
Republicans are now openly against democracy. Who saw this coming?
Russia Hack Bigger Than We Thought; Electrical Grid Threatened
This is becoming one of the most important stories in a very long time.
Treason Accusations RAIN DOWN On Trump As He Cheers On Russia Against American Media
Trump and his whole team should be disqualified from the presidency after this.
Most Corrupt Presidential Lawyer In History Is Terrified Of Trump’s Lying
This is something he knows a lot about.
WATCH: NY School Board Chair Just Delivered A BRUTAL F*ck You To Racist Trump Campaign Chair
The people have spoken!
Republican Asks Trump To Roll Back Protections Against Rape On College Campuses
The party of rape is at it again.
Republican Strategist Calls Out Trump’s ‘Ball-Washer’ Supporters For Defending Russia
This is an epic rant that will enrage Trump supporters, and it needed to be said.
Conservative Calls President Obama A ‘Muslim’ Over UN Resolution And Gets Epically BURNED
When former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh decided to lash out at President Obama over a U.N. resolution condemning illegal Israeli settlements, it didn’t go well.
Sarah Palin Gets Her A** Handed To Her For Calling On Trump To Pull America Out Of The United Nations
Sarah Palin opened her mouth again and people quickly corrected her stupidity.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer QUITS Because Singing For Trump Would Be Like Singing For Hitler
Trump supporters are FURIOUS after a member of the choir took a courageous stand.
Muslim Family Restaurant Finds Creative Way To Tell Donald Trump To Go F*ck Himself
Donald Trump and his deplorable supporters are going to lose their shit when they hear about this.
WATCH: CNN Host RIPS Kellyanne Conway A New One For Not Taking Russian Hack Seriously
Kellyanne Conway is not taking Russian interference in our political process seriously, so CNN host Kate Bolduan called her out for it.
WATCH: Racist Trump Supporter Who Called Michelle Obama A ‘Gorilla’ Gets Booted Off School Board
“Words matter, Mr. Paladino. The impact on children of color, especially African-American children is incalculable … They would like me to tell you, ‘You’re fired.’”
Right-Wing Boogeyman George Soros Pops Out To Scare Conservatives By CALLING OUT Trump
The liberal billionaire donor just called out Donald Trump for being a “con artist” who threatens democracy.
Obama Finally Takes Action: Kicks 35 Russian Diplomats Out Of U.S. Over Election Tampering
In addition, sanctions will be placed on Russia’s two leading intelligence services.