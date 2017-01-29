How much scarier can this get?
Trump’s Ban Just Sentenced Two Christian Syrian Refugee Families To Persecution And Possible Death
Donald Trump claimed that his ban would make America safe while favoring Christian refugees. He lied. On Sunday, Trump defended an executive order banning...
Trump Pathetically Tries To Defend His Muslim Ban On Twitter And People Are GUTTING Him For It
Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his Muslim ban on Sunday morning and got his ass handed to him by pissed off Americans. On Friday, Trump signed...
WATCH: Father Of Slain Muslim-American Soldier Just Ripped Trump A New One Over Muslim Ban
Donald Trump just got his ass handed to him by a Gold Star father for signing the despicable Muslim ban. Kahzir Khan is the father of Captain Humayun Khan,...
Other News
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Says Worldwide Chaos Is A ‘Small Price To Pay’ For Banning Muslims
Donald Trump stooge Kellyanne Conway attempted to defend the unconstitutional Muslim ban on Sunday and failed miserably.
British PM Had To Hold Trump’s Hand Like A F*cking Child Because Of His Fear Of ‘Stairs And Slopes’
Trump’s greatest enemy isn’t Muslims. It’s a flight of steps.
Dulles Airport ERUPTS As Detained Family Reunites After Trump’s Muslim Ban (VIDEO)
THIS is what America’s about!
Alec Baldwin Just Tore Trump Apart Limb By Stupid Limb After Hellish Weekend Of Tyranny (TWEETS)
This is exactly what we needed to hear right now. Thank you, Mr. Baldwin.
DHS Officials Tried To Stop Trump’s Unlawful Muslim Ban — Steve Bannon Overruled Them
They bypassed legal counsel and the Department of Homeland Security to try and force an illegal executive order through. And Republicans say President Obama overreached? WOW.
REPORT: Five-Year-Old Girl Is Detained And Separated From Mother At Airport Because Of Trump’s Muslim Ban
Attorneys are racing to the defense of a child after the little girl was detained by airport security because of the Muslim ban signed by Donald Trump.
WATCH: Trump Supporter Gets His A** Handed To Him By CNN On The Air For Lying About Muslim Ban
CNN host Poppy Harlow absolutely humiliated a Republican supporter of Donald Trump for lying about the Muslim ban that Trump ordered on Friday.
A Federal Judge Just Told Trump To Take His Muslim Ban And Shove It
Full-blown meltdown in 3…2…1…
Trump BETRAYED: GOP Rep. DEFENDS Refugees Against His Muslim Ban
Except for this guy, who apparently has some compassion, Republicans are largely silent today.
Trump Regrets On Twitter Is Everything You Hoped It Would Be
These Republican tears would be so much sweeter if we weren’t all so totally screwed.
Malala Yousafzai’s Message To Trump Is Something EVERYONE Needs To Listen To
This is absolutely perfect.
Ex-KGB Chief Who Leaked Incriminating Trump Info Found Dead In The Back Of A Car In Russia
It’s not a good sign that people who revealed information on Trump and Russia are turning up dead.
WATCH: Conservative Activist Openly Declares That Contraception Should Be Illegal
MSNBC host Joy Reid was SHOCKED when a conservative anti-choice activist openly stated that birth control should be banned.
Google CEO SHREDS Trump’s Immigration Ban For Being Bad For Business And Families
Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims coming to the United States is having a negative effect on businesses and the families of employees. And the CEO of Google just called him out for it.
Trump Just SLAMMED U.S. Shut To Far More Than Refugees – Worldwide Chaos Reigns
“The land of the free” officially died with the stroke of a pen.
WATCH: Bill Nye Predicts ‘Big Trouble’ After Trump Silences Government Scientists
Donald Trump’s war on science drew a response from “The Science Guy” on Saturday morning.
WATCH: Bill Maher’s Hilarious Opening Monologue Will Make Trump Explode With Rage
Bill Maher is definitely not afraid of Donald Trump.
Trump Begins Day Of Diplomacy By Escalating Hot War With The Press (TWEETS)
This beyond terrifying.
‘Calexit’ Is Really A Thing, Might Mean Actual Secession (DETAILS)
What if this really happens?!?!