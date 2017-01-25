 

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

While We Were Sleeping, Trump Declared Civil War

There is a lot more to his tweets and executive actions than meets the eye. He’s a full on dictator.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Are Trump Supporters Too Dumb To Know They’re Dumb? Science Says “Probably”

How is it that Trump’s supporters can’t see how delusional they are? This may give you the answer.

by Rika Christensen· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R-WI), speaks to the media during his weekly media briefing at the US Capitol, September 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Spineless Speaker: Paul Ryan Caves To Trump’s Most INSANE Campaign Fever Dream (VIDEO)

Now Paul Ryan is helping march us forward into fascism as well.

by Shannon Barber· · News
Joy Behar Delivers BRUTALLY Honest Message To Trump That He’ll Have To Agree With (VIDEO)

This. Is. PERFECT.

by Sarah· · News
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 24: Police arrest a protestor who was sitting in the street blocking traffic demonstrating against President Donald Trump during the evening rush hour in the Loop on January 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Several hundred protestors unhappy with many of Trumps cabinet picks and his stand on several environmental issues including the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines marched in the street snarling downtown traffic during the evening commute. About a half dozen were arrested. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump Is Charging Journalists With Felonies For Covering His Inauguration Protests

This is serious dictator stuff.

by Wendy Gittleson· · News
BUSTED: Trump’s Senior WH Staff Have Email Accounts On A Private Server (DETAILS)

Not only that, but this server has been hacked already. LOCK THEM UP!

by Conover Kennard· · Current Issues, Information and Resources, News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington Post Issues PRICELESS ‘Apology’ To Trump, Puts Out ‘True, Unbiased’ Inauguration Story

This touches on EVERYTHING bad about Trump.

by Rika Christensen· · News
Trump’s Stupid ‘Voter Fraud’ Witch Hunt Just ‘Busted’ One Of His Own Top Minions

Trump is about to learn something about casting wide nets.

by John Prager· · News
BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump tosses a 'Make America Great Again' hat into the crowd while speaking at the Dow Chemical Hangar, December 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Trump is in Louisiana to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

REPORT: Trump Will Likely Force US Taxpayers To Pay Mexican Companies To Build His Border Wall

So much for “buy American,” right?

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images

CNN Smacks Trump With Inauguration Day Ratings Facts After He Praises Fox News

Donald Trump just got humiliated by CNN with facts after he attacked the network on Twitter.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Is HOPING People Won’t See This Video That PROVES He’s Lying About Voter Fraud

CNN talked to the man who conducted the study Donald Trump cited as “proof” that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 Election and Trump will not like what he said.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: President Donald Trump looks on after signing one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L), White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (3rd R) and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (R). (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

The Numbers Are In: Trump Is The Most Hated Newly Inaugurated President EVER

Trump has now set a record for the most hated president.

by Ryan Denson· · Current Issues, News
Protest Group Puts GIANT Sign On Crane Next To White House; Trump’s Gonna Lose His Mind (IMAGE)

This is AMAZING.

by Sarah· · News
GOLDEN, CO - OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it discovered emails pertinent to the closed investigation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server and are looking to see if they improperly contained classified information. Trump said "I think it's the biggest story since Watergate." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump Targets Clean Water And Clean Air Regulations At Environmental Protection Agency

It’s official. Donald Trump is literally trying to murder the American people.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Scientists Planning A March On Washington To Protest Trump

Trump has INFURIATED scientists with his attacks on facts!

by Ryan Denson· · Current Issues, News
Secret Service Agent Risks Everything To Denounce Trump: ‘I Ain’t Taking A Bullet For Him’ (SCREENSHOTS)

The Secret Service refuses to discuss the situation.

by John Prager· · News
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Plans To Issue Executive Order Allowing CIA To Use Torture

Donald Trump is already trying to be a war criminal.

by Stephen D Foster Jr· · News
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Takes His Voter Fraud Conspiracy To A TERRIFYING New Level

One step closer to an authoritarian regime.

by Shannon Barber· · News
Image via Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:National_Park_Service_sign.jpg

National Park Service Officials HILARIOUSLY Troll Trump Over Silencing Government Agencies (TWEETS)

This could give employees in other muzzled agencies ideas for how to keep their information flowing.

by Rika Christensen· · News
Trump Just Praised Fox News’ Ratings And Attacked CNN Again Then Got CRUSHED By Twitter (TWEETS)

He is a living, breathing national disgrace.

by John Prager· · News
